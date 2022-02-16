CHP: Canyon Country man arrested in possession of ‘ghost guns’

A Canyon Country resident was booked on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP officers initiated an enforcement stop after witnessing the driver of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner committing traffic violations after midnight, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“During the investigation, officers recovered two non-serialized ‘ghost guns,’” Greengard said. “They also located magazines, materials, molds used to make ghost guns and illegal drugs.”

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested, booked on all charges and bail was set at $140,000.

“Ghost guns” are untraceable, non-serialized firearms that are assembled from their component parts, usually purchased online as kits designed for at-home assembly.