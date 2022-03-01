Deputies: Man walked into Walmart, threatened employee with note

A man reportedly walked in a Valencia-area Walmart on Monday and handed a store employee a note saying he had a gun and wanted money from the cash register, according to law enforcement personnel.

The reported robbery was received at approximately 3:45 p.m. on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway.

“A note was shown indicating the suspect had a gun,” said Arriaga. “He left with an undetermined amount of money.”

The suspect was described by Arriaga as a Hispanic man wearing all black clothing.

As of 4:20 p.m. on Monday he remained outstanding. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.