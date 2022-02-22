Deputies: Roommate stole money while victim was hospitalized

A Lancaster woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing $2,000 from an elderly Canyon Country woman while the victim was hospitalized.

The arrest stems from a Crime Impact Team operation that was conducted on the 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue in Lancaster, and ended with the detainment of both the 38-year-old woman, as well as a 36-year-old man, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“(The woman) was responsible for an incident that was reported on Jan. 27 on the 19000 block of Stillmore Street in Canyon Country in which she stole money from the victim’s bank account while the victim was hospitalized for medical reasons not related,” said Arriaga. “The suspect had been residing with the victim for a short period.”

Arriaga added that the suspect is believed to have gained the trust of the victim over a period of time and had remained outstanding at the time of the initial theft report being taken.

In addition to the alleged theft of $2,000, the two suspects were also reportedly involved in an incident on Nov. 4 on the 18200 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

“In another incident, the suspects reportedly passed fake checks for cash,” said Arriaga, in reference to the Nov. 4 report.

The woman was booked on suspicion of forgery and identity theft while the man was booked on suspicion of passing forged/fictitious checks. The 38-year-old was released on citation, but the 36-year-old remained in custody on a “no bail” hold.