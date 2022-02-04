Deputies: Shoplifting suspect detained, toy gun found

By Chris Torres

Signal Staff Writer

Deputies detained a shoplifting suspect at the Dicks Sporting Goods at Centre Point Village on Thursday evening, according to Sgt. Nelson Rios of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They’re detaining one right now and it looks like shoplifting,” Rios said.

Deputies on the scene confirmed there were two suspects involved, with one of them fleeing the scene. The detained suspect was a possible transient and had a toy gun in his possession, according to deputies on the scene.

No merchandise was stolen and no damage was reported. An investigation is still ongoing.