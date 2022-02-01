How To Get Productive Workouts At Home

Working out at home has become the norm, but not everyone is up to it. Once you can’t separate the gym from your house, you might start to slack off and leave it for another day. Then the next, and another, until a whole month has already passed.

Before you know it, you’ve probably missed your fitness goal. However, don’t fret. It’s never too late to get back on your feet and restart your workout plan again. You just need to know how to make them more productive.

As you read on, let’s find out how you can supercharge your at-home workouts and make sure you won’t miss them again. Plus, there’s a little surprise for you at the end of this article, so don’t miss it!

Make Your At-Home Workouts More Productive in 5 Steps

Do Dynamic Warm-Ups and Static Cooldowns

According to a 2012 study, a dynamic stretching routine can prevent potential injuries during exercise. The same goes for your cooldown session, where static stretches are the best way to go.

Even better, include a massage gun in your pre and post-workout routine. It’s the perfect tool to prepare your muscles for a long day. In a 2021 study, researchers found that massage therapy can improve flexibility and reduce the risk of DOMS, also known as delayed onset muscle soreness.

Work on Different Muscle Groups

Here’s the thing, working out might feel dull and dreadful, especially if you do only one type of exercise all the time. So, mix it up by focusing on different muscle groups in your body.

For instance, you can do upper body exercises today. Then, go for leg exercises the next day. Don’t hesitate to add fun and variety to your routine, rather than sticking to a strict fitness plan that feels more like a punishment.

Now, what if you don’t know how to isolate and engage your muscles? Strength training can definitely help you in that aspect.

Strength training pushes specific muscle groups to work until they get used to it. Plus, according to a 2014 study, it also levels up your mental game. For this reason, over 30.2% of Americans choose strength training as their favorite type of workout.

Keep Your Workout Equipment Visible

Keeping your exercise equipment where you can see them, helps motivate you to work out.

Instead of putting your yoga mat and shoes out of view, set them beside your desk or bed. Get an organizer where you can keep all your equipment in one place. Hang your jumping rope and resistance bands on the wall rather than behind the door.

Incorporating little changes like these can encourage you to get on with the workout rather than procrastinating about it.

Some people even sleep in their workout clothes, so they can jump out of bed in the morning quickly. However, if you’re going to do this, make sure that your clothes are comfortable and breathable enough for good sleep.

Invite Your Workout Buddies

Another foolproof way of supercharging your workout sessions is to do it with other people. Call in your friends or family members for a jog. If that’s not possible, join a fitness group or community online, where you can chat and meet up with them on a timely basis.

Sharing the same goal with workout buddies can boost your self-esteem and motivation. It can also make for some friendly competition, which keeps you accountable for your fitness goals.

In a 2012 study, researchers found that athletes work better in a team. They can hit higher goals, go faster, and exert more power than before. So, before you go on a jog, make sure to hit up your workout buddies so you can motivate each other along the way.

Indulge in Sports Massage for Your Sore Muscles

Sometimes, what’s stopping you from achieving your fitness goals is your own body. Your muscles might be too sore or tight, and you can’t move the way you want to. While you can be patient and try to sleep it off, there’s an excellent way to solve this issue.

If you don’t want to wait anymore, invest in a sports massage session.

Massage can speed up your recovery, keep your muscles flexible, and promote blood circulation all over your body. In fact, a 2012 study claimed that massage therapy could reduce inflammation and stress on your muscle tissues after a workout.

However, booking a massage appointment can be too much of a hassle. It’s time-consuming and costly. So, the best that you can do is get yourself a massage gun.

This recovery tool usually comes with different attachment heads and speed settings, so you can focus on every sore muscle in your body.

Make the Most Out of Your Workout By Finding Out What’s Best For You

Working out doesn’t have to be complicated. You can make it easy for yourself by finding out what suits you best. If you think that it’s too dull, harsh, or tiring, then maybe it’s not the right type of workout for you.

Try a wide variety of exercises, such as strength training, dance, yoga, and more. There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to your fitness journey. Remember, just because you’ve seen a fitness influencer do a specific exercise that doesn’t mean it can work perfectly for you, too.

Plus, don’t forget to try the five tips mentioned above. While they might sound simple, these five tips can turn your life around for the better.

