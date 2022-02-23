Interstate 5 closed temporarily, as temperatures continue to drop

By Sarah Sikandar

Signal Staff Writer

Interstate 5, on both sides, remained closed Wednesday morning after early-morning snow in the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Freeway traffic is likely to be upended as the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a freeze watch for the Santa Clarita Valley and Ventura County coastal valleys from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to go as low as 28 degrees. Residents are advised to protect plants from cold and to defrost vehicle windshields.