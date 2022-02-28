L.A. County to modify masking rules indoors for schools

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said Monday it would be modifying the indoor masking requirement on school campuses to bring them in alignment with state health policies.

In a series of tweets released Monday, the Public Health Department said it would be moving from requiring masking in school settings to strongly recommending indoor masking requirements at child care sites and K-12 schools beginning March 12.

We appreciate the continued leadership from the state as they adjust masking guidance to reflect the improving conditions across many communities. (1/4) — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 28, 2022

“School districts may continue to require masking at schools and during school activities and are encouraged to consult with teachers, staff, parents and students as they consider the appropriate safety protections for their school community, recognizing that many individuals may want to continue additional protections,” officials said via a tweet. “We will review any additional state guidance changes and provide an update on additional modifications to L.A. County safety measures during tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting.”

On Monday, Sacramento state officials announced they would be lifting mandatory masking mandates in schools — a decision that was praised by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“This is a much-needed step in the right direction,” Barger send in a prepared statement. “It gives local jurisdictions the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in educational settings. Those decisions should be made based on local data, along with parent and staff input.”

“It’s clear to me that, as the Omicron surge continues to decrease in L.A. County, we need to implement flexible COVID-19 infection control policies and move away from rigid approaches,” Barger added in reference to the state restrictions lifting. “The time for compulsory masking mandates has come to an end.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.