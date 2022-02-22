Local commuters delayed after train strikes person in Sylmar

A person was reportedly struck by a train between Sylmar and Sun Valley on Monday, resulting in delays for Santa Clarita Valley commuters.

While the status and details surrounding the individual who was struck were not immediately known as of the publication of this story, Metrolink officials said that the Antelope Valley Line 218 would be delayed.

“Tracks are closed between Sylmar and Sun Valley due to train 218 striking a person on the tracks,” officials said via the MetrolinkAV social media account.

The call for the person being struck was first reported by the train service at 1:53 p.m. and originally indicated that tracks had been closed between Newhall and Sylmar.

Officials later issued a correction via their social media, clarifying at 2:44 p.m. that AV Line 218 to Los Angeles was stopped between Sylmar and Sun Valley.

A bus was scheduled to arrive at 3:15 p.m. but those AV Line 218 commuters wishing to use an alternative form of transportation — taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc. — were invited to receive reimbursement through Metrolink of up to $50.

For more information on how to receive a reimbursement, visit http://metrolinktrains.com/qsp.

An update on when the AV Line, which heads through the Via Princessa, Santa Clarita and Newhall stations, would be operational once again was not immediately available.