Man arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession, driving stolen vehicle

A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of allegations, including being in possession of narcotics and a stolen vehicle, following a traffic stop in Canyon Country on Saturday.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 7 p.m. near the intersection of Delone Street and Sand Canyon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During a crime suppression operation led by COBRA detectives, several arrests were made. One arrest started with a traffic stop for missing license plates on a car in Canyon Country,” said Arriaga. “As deputies contacted the male driver, they learned he had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest.”

A search of the man, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, allegedly resulted in the recovery of narcotics and the car he was driving was reportedly stolen.

“The suspect, who is a known gang member out of Los Angeles, was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, among several other charges, and remains in custody at this time,” said Arriaga.