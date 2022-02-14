Man assaulted, taken to Henry Mayo

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall Saturday evening.

The incident was first reported on 3rd Street, near the intersection of Newhall Avenue, around 9:40 p.m., according to Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim said he got into a verbal back and forth with the suspect, who accused the victim of throwing something at the suspect and then proceeded to attack him with his fists,” Royal said.

The victim told SCV sheriff’s deputies he was walking by and did not throw anything at the suspect. After the physical altercation, the victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of facial injuries from the attack.

It was later confirmed there was no use of a deadly weapon, and the male suspect fled in a green pickup truck before deputies were on the scene.