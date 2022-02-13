Missing person rescued, taken to Henry Mayo

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter helped rescue a missing hiker lost in Angeles National Forest Saturday afternoon.

Nicholas Krieger, 19, was rescued after initially being reported missing on Friday after last being seen at 11 p.m. on the 25000 block of Turquesa Road in the city of Santa Clarita, according to the LASD Missing Persons Unit.

An LASD Missing Persons news release was issued with a description of Krieger and the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

The rescue incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

LASD’s Air 5 helicopter was able to locate the hiker and transported the individual to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be checked, Meza added.