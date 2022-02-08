New details emerge in parking structure fatality

By Sarah Sikandar

Signal Staff Writer

New details have emerged in the fatal motorcycle crash of the young woman who died Monday after falling from the third floor of a parking structure at the Valencia Town Center.

Four people in their 20s were practicing stunts at the top of the parking structure in which “one female went over the ledge and was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said in an email.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

“They were solely performing stunts for their own purpose,” Arriaga confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the L.A. County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the details of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin.