Parolee arrested on suspicion of burglary

By Chris Torres

Signal Staff Writer

A parolee who is a Castaic resident was arrested in Newhall on Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism after allegedly burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Sunday, according to Sgt. Brandon Barclay of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary on Sunday at the 29100 block of Fuji Court in Canyon Country, where the suspect entered the residence using a ladder leading to his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom, according to Barclay. The victim was not home at the time of the incident.

“[The suspect] took some of her belongings, including a safe that was located in her room,” Barclay said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was not arrested at the time of the report and remained outstanding.

After further investigation, the suspect was arrested in Newhall on Tuesday and was in possession of heroin at the time of his arrest, according to Arriaga.

“He was booked for burglary, possession of heroin and given a parole violation,” according to a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.