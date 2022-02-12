Reckless driver sideswipes CHP, pursuit follows

A pursuit began on Highway 14 Saturday after a report of a reckless driver who did not yield to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9 a.m., CHP officers received reports from dispatch about a reckless driver in a red Dodge pickup truck driving southbound on Highway 14, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“A CHP officer was stationary, on the right shoulder observing traffic and waiting for the suspect’s vehicle,” Greengard said. “The officer was able to locate the vehicle. As the Dodge truck sped by the officer’s stopped patrol car, the suspect veered over and sideswiped the stopped CHP patrol car, which was still on the right shoulder.”

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren to get the suspect to pull over. However, the Dodge truck did not yield and continued southbound, reaching speeds up to 85 mph, according to Greengard.

“As the suspect and CHP officer reached Sand Canyon Road, they were stopped by heavy traffic,” Greengard said. “Which the officer was able to take the suspect into custody.”

The suspect is being booked on suspicion of felony evading, charges for driving under the influence and suspended license.