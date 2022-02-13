Shoplifters rip off Victoria’s Secret

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to two separate reports of grand theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday evening. The first incident occurred at the Victoria’s Secret at approximately 6:30 p.m. with the second one reported at a PINK Victoria’s Secret store shortly after. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

By Chris Torres 

Signal Staff Writer 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating two separate reports of “grand theft” at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Saturday night, one at Victoria’s Secret and the other at PINK Victoria’s Secret. 

The first incident at Victoria’s Secret was reported approximately at 6:30 p.m. with the second incident at PINK Victoria’s Secret reported a few minutes afterwards, according to Sgt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

The suspect, described as a white male, entered the Victoria’s Secret store and filled shopping carts with $2,000 worth of miscellaneous merchandise, Barclay said. 

The second theft suspect, described as a black male, stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the PINK store, Barclay said.  

Both suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction and are still at large. No weapons were used in either instance and no injuries were reported, according to Barclay. 

Barclay also said Saturday’s incident follows a similar one that occurred on Friday, where an individual stole $1,000 worth of body spray from the Bath & Body Works in the Valencia Town Center. 

The investigation into all three incidents remained ongoing as of Saturday evening.

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS