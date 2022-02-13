Shoplifters rip off Victoria’s Secret

By Chris Torres

Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating two separate reports of “grand theft” at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Saturday night, one at Victoria’s Secret and the other at PINK Victoria’s Secret.

The first incident at Victoria’s Secret was reported approximately at 6:30 p.m. with the second incident at PINK Victoria’s Secret reported a few minutes afterwards, according to Sgt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect, described as a white male, entered the Victoria’s Secret store and filled shopping carts with $2,000 worth of miscellaneous merchandise, Barclay said.

The second theft suspect, described as a black male, stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the PINK store, Barclay said.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction and are still at large. No weapons were used in either instance and no injuries were reported, according to Barclay.

Barclay also said Saturday’s incident follows a similar one that occurred on Friday, where an individual stole $1,000 worth of body spray from the Bath & Body Works in the Valencia Town Center.

The investigation into all three incidents remained ongoing as of Saturday evening.