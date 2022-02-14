Suspect in CHP pursuit crashes

A pursuit began on Highway 14 Saturday night after a driver did not yield to the California Highway Patrol, according to CHP officials.

Around 8:30 p.m., a CHP officer observed a reckless driver in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma weaving in the lanes northbound on Highway 14, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“The suspect’s vehicle exited the freeway and stopped on Aqua Dulce Canyon Road at the State Route 14,” Greengard said. “As the officer exited his vehicle, the suspect’s vehicle accelerated rapidly in an easterly direction down Aqua Dulce Canyon Road.”

The suspect in his Toyota truck attempted a short pursuit and crashed his vehicle on Soledad Canyon Road, just south of Capra Road, according to Greengard.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces pending charges on suspicion of felony evading, driving under the influence and suspended license. Additionally, the suspect has three prior DUI convictions within 10 years, which make his fourth a felony in California, according to Greengard.