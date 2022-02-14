Wilk announces scholarship contests in commemoration of Armenian genocide

Sen. Scott Wilk
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian genocide. California high school students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in an essay and/or a visual arts contest to increase awareness of the Armenian genocide, which is commemorated on April 24. 

“This is a wonderful opportunity for interested students to display their artistic talent, whether it is expressing those words on paper or storytelling through visual arts about one of the worst atrocities against the Armenian people,” said Wilk. “I hope students will seize this chance to participate in one or both scholarship contests and learn more about the Armenian genocide.”   

The deadline for the essay and visual arts submissions is April 8, and the California Armenian Legislative Caucus notifies winners prior to April 15. Winners will receive scholarships and acknowledgment on Armenian Advocacy Day hosted by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. In addition, the original artwork of winners may be on display in the California State Capitol. 

To learn more details about the 2022 essay and visual arts scholarship contests, visit bit.ly/3HKptad.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS