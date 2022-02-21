Winter storm advisory issued by NWS, coldest storm expected

The National Weather Service is reporting the coldest winter storm of the season is expected to hit the Santa Clarita Valley starting Tuesday.

A winter storm advisory was issued starting Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and will continue until noon on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kristin Stewart.

“We’re going to see a chance of showers developing at some point Tuesday late afternoon and overnight,” Stewart said. “Snow levels will be starting at 4,000 feet and then drop down to 2,000 feet by early Wednesday morning.”

Starting Tuesday night, southwest winds are expected to reach up to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures in the high 30s for the SCV. Thunderstorms with lightning strikes are possible, with 2 inches of rain expected in the lower valleys and potential for snow below 2,000 feet. Highway 14 between Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley and at the Grapevine on Interstate 5 are expected to see snow on Tuesday night.

According to Stewart, the rain will taper off through Wednesday afternoon, and the weather will improve.

“By Wednesday afternoon and evening, it will dry out, and we will be back to our dry pattern again,” Stewart said.

The California Highway Patrol is ready for the winter storm, and currently, the CHP has no intention of shutting down Interstate 5 along the Grapevine, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“We always like to remind people when traveling over the Grapevine to have a full tank of gas and keep some additional water in the car,” Greengard said.