Alleged infidelity leads to assault, arrest

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting another man after reportedly finding the victim and his girlfriend alone in a car together, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies receiving a report Wednesday of a possible felony spousal assault on the 28900 block of Silver Saddle Circle.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim and learned while he was seated in a vehicle with the suspect’s girlfriend, the suspect discovered them together and began to physically assault the victim,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The victim sustained moderate injury, however declined medical treatment.”

Deputies reportedly detained the boyfriend, a 20-year-old Saugus man, and the victim was able to positively identify him as his alleged attacker, according to Arriaga.

“He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury,” said Arriaga. “The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.”

The Saugus man’s bail amount was originally set at $30,000, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.