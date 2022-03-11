Artists association to host watercolor and acrylic demo

News release

Joe Cibere will be demonstrating watercolor and acrylics on March 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

The event will be held live at the Main Theatre, 24266 Main St., in Newhall, and it will also be broadcast on Zoom. For the Zoom link, see www.santaclaritaartists.org. Attendance is free to the public.

Cibere has been working on more impressionistic landscapes lately using non-traditional water media methods for creating what he calls imaginaries; landscapes that don’t really exist and are more conceptual in nature. His painting style demonstrates his love of nature and wilderness. His abstract realism paintings integrate strong design and balance with a sense of illusion.

“To know when I’m done with a painting, I have three guides. Does it look good in black and white/grayscale? Does it look good flipped, reversed and rotated to see the design? And is there enough left for the viewer to finish the painting? All goes back to knowing how to start and when to finish your vision,” said Cibere.

Cibere is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and his works appeared in Watercolor Artist magazine, Artists magazine, Best of Acrylic, Splash 23, and in the International Artists book “The Watercolor Sky and Cloud Techniques of 23 International Artists.” His work is in corporate and private collections.

Cibere’s studio is at Studio Channel Islands, Room R4 in Old Town Camarillo. You can view his work at www.joeciberewatercolors.com and www.joecibere.faso.com.