Benign prostate enlargement or BPH & kidney stone treatment with Dr Allen’s Device is safe

Clinical studies of Dr Allen’s US Patented Thermobalancing Therapy in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic enlargement (BPE or BPH) have demonstrated the efficacy and safety of this natural treatment.

The effectiveness of non-invasive Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device has also been proven in numerous case studies collected over 12 years of scientific observation. This patented in the US therapy stops the enlargement of the prostate and also naturally reduces the size of the enlarged prostate.

The International Journal of Quality Innovation has published an article showing that men with BPE and chronic prostatitis can be effectively treated with Dr Allen’s Device, and the details of this high-value and cost-effective medical innovation are well documented in large clinical studies, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0. The easy-to-use Dr Allen’s Device works by improving micro blood circulation in the affected area while worn on the body.

Standard treatments of chronic diseases often cause serious side effects

It should be noted that all standard treatments do not address the cause of chronic internal disease, such as BPH, chronic prostatitis, kidney stones, and long-term low back pain, so their effectiveness is limited. It was this factor that motivated the creation of a new medical technology and Dr Allen’s Device.

Titled “Sexual dysfunctions related to drugs used in the management of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia”, this article has revealed that α-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs), i.e., the drugs commonly used for the treatment of BPH and troubling urinary symptoms, can cause erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory disorders and a reduction in sexual desire.

Dr Allen’s Device for prostate, kidneys, and low spine is effective and safe

It has been proven that Dr Allen’s Device and Thermobalancing therapy relieve low back pain, reduce prostate enlargement, and dissolve kidney stones without side effects. Dr Allen’s Device is registered with the MHRA, a medical regulatory healthcare agency in Great Britain.

Further clinical trials are currently underway assessing Dr Allen’s Device for kidney stone dissolving therapy and chronic lower back pain treatment.

The most common medical procedures for kidney stones are extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). Sadly, ESWL and PCNL can damage kidneys and cause severe side effects, including high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Standard treatments for chronic low back pain include painkillers, physiotherapy, acupuncture, spinal steroid injections, and surgical procedures. They may provide temporary pain relief, but they are associated with serious side effects. For instance, large case series report that 10%–40% of all patients who undergo lumbar surgery develop some form of persistent postoperative pain.

Dr Allen’s Device is a cost-effective medical innovation

The remarkable cost-effectiveness of the therapy with Dr Allen’s Device is worth noting. This high-value product is reusable and lasts for a year. It also saves its users the costs of lost work opportunities, ruined holidays and missed quality family time. The costs associated with standard kidney treatments range from $1,200 to $5,200 per procedure. An average cost of back pain treatment is about $8,000 per patient, while the annual average cost of dealing with BPH is $5,729.

