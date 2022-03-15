Best Manufacturing Companies to Work for in Santa Clarita

If you’re looking for a career in manufacturing, Santa Clarita is the place to be. Home to some of the best companies in the industry, Santa Clarita’s manufacturing sector is booming. Here are 10 of the best companies to work for in Santa Clarita:

1. Mannco Manufacturing Corporation

Mannco has been in business since 1957 and is one of the largest employers in Santa Clarita. They offer competitive wages and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees rave about the company culture, saying it’s like working with family.

2. Advanced Lighting Technologies

Advanced Lighting Technologies is a lighting manufacturer that has been in business for over 25 years. They offer generous benefits, including 401k matching and tuition reimbursement, and employees say the company is always looking for ways to improve the work/life balance.

3. Treston

Treston is a manufacturer of industrial storage and handling solutions. They offer a variety of benefits, including health insurance, 401k matching, and paid time off. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to safety and its family-friendly atmosphere.

4. K2M

K2M is a medical device manufacturer with locations all over the world. They offer competitive pay and benefits, as well as opportunities for advancement. Employees appreciate the company’s focus on innovation and its collaborative culture.

5. Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting is a leading provider of lighting solutions. They offer competitive pay and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to sustainability and its focus on customer satisfaction.

6. Eaton

Eaton is a global power management company with over 100 years of experience. They offer competitive pay and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to safety and its collaborative culture.

7. Jabil

Jabil is a global manufacturing solutions provider with over 200 facilities in 28 countries. They offer competitive pay and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to quality and its focus on customer satisfaction.

8. GE Lighting

GE Lighting is a leading provider of lighting solutions. They offer competitive pay and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to innovation and its focus on customer satisfaction.

9. Siemens

Siemens is a global technology powerhouse with over 350,000 employees in over 190 countries. They offer competitive pay and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to sustainability and its focus on customer satisfaction.

10. Honeywell

Honeywell is a global leader in technology and manufacturing solutions. They offer competitive pay and benefits and opportunities for career growth. Employees appreciate the company’s commitment to quality and its focus on customer satisfaction.

Using this list, you can start contacting these businesses for work. If you’re looking to start your own business, you can contact them to ask them how to get started and which is the best manufacturing software small business can use.