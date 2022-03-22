Canyon Country man accused of rape returns to court

A Canyon Country man accused of raping a woman via the use of drugs and alcohol returned to court on Monday.  

Isaac Phillips, 20, was arrested in September in connection to an attack that occurred in March on the 27000 block of Sophia Lane in Canyon Country, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.  

Phillips is set to return to court on April 5 for a prelim setting. A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.  

At his Sept. 24 arraignment, Phillips entered a plea of not guilty to the two counts of rape using drugs and intoxicants.   

“The suspect in the assault was identified as an acquaintance of the victim’s friend,” said Hudson at the time of Phillips’ initial arrest. “As a result of the investigation, on Sept. 22, 2021, suspect Isaac Phillips, a 20-year-old resident of Canyon Country, was arrested on two counts of rape by intoxication.”     

Phillips was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $300,000 bail.   

