Chance To Wins $2 Million Mega Millions of Prizes In One Night

A Florida nursing student won a whopping $5 million top prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket, but it’s not the first time she had the Florida Lottery to thank for her good fortune.

Thanks to a massive $5 million lottery prize and some incredible luck, a hopeful nursing student will continue to pursue a career in the medical world.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery Results announced that Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, claimed one of the coveted $5 million top prizes from the “$5,000,000 LUCK” instant game at headquarters in Tallahassee.

While this win comes in the form of a heavy cash payout, Clark says she’s benefitted greatly from the Florida Lottery before.

“I feel like I’ve won the Florida Lottery twice now,” the winner said in a press release. “The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I’ve won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle.”

Clark opted for the lump-sum payout of $3,815,000. With her winnings, she’ll continue working toward her career goal of becoming a nurse.

The lucky player put down $20 on the winning ticket while at the Circle K on North Main Street in Gainesville. For selling the ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.

Now that Clark claimed the tenth top prize, only two top prizes of $5 million remain in the “$5,000,000 LUCK” game, which launched in September 2019. There are also seven $1 million second-tier prizes out of 40 remaining, as well as 12 out of 68 $100,000 third-tier prizes left to claim. According to the Lottery, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.97.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There’s one lucky woman in Florida whose bet is paying off two times over — technically four times — when she bought two matching Mega Millions tickets, both with the Megaplier option.

Susan Fitton, 64, of Boca Raton, was elated after her bet paid off handsomely, instantly turning her into a multi-millionaire. Following the Mega Millions drawing on Tues., Sept. 14, 2021, she became $4 million richer after winning $2 million on two matching tickets with the multiplier add-on.

Not only that, but she paid less than $20 for those tickets. Both of her two tickets contained three plays each, with the Megaplier add-on bumping up the cost of one play to $3. In total, she spent $18.

The winner beat the 1 in 12,607,306 odds of matching all five white balls but missing the Mega Ball. The winning numbers on Sept. 14 were 4, 13, 19, 63, and 64 with Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 2.

Fitton bought her winning tickets at Prip Mart on West Camino Real in Boca Raton. For selling the two tickets worth $2 million each, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The next Mega Millions drawing takes place on Tues., Oct. 5 at 11:00 pm EST. The jackpot is currently set at $45 million. Each play costs $2.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $635 million after a $15 million increase from $620 million as a result of high ticket sales. The drawing for the 10th-largest jackpot in the United States is scheduled for tonight, Oct. 2. Tickets cost $2 each. The winning numbers will be published at USA Mega just after 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).