Chimney fire sparks attic of Newhall home

Los Angeles County Firefighters respond to a chimney fire that spread to the attic of a home on Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall on Thursday, 031022. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department engines were dispatched Thursday evening to an attic fire in a two-story Newhall home.  

The initial report indicated the fire was initially in the home’s chimney before spreading to the attic. Despite the spread of the flames, however, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and all occupants of the home have been accounted for. 

“Smoke and fire” were seen coming from the attic, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department. Flores also confirmed that units on the scene believe the fire extended into the rest of the house from the chimney.  

The incident was given the moniker #WildwoodIC.  

Knockdown on the fire was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. However, units remained on the scene for a few more hours while they worked to clear debris and investigate. 

