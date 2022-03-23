City to file litigation opposing Camp Scott

The Santa Clarita City Council announced Tuesday that it plans to file litigation opposing the recent decision by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to house the county’s violent youth offender population at Camp Scott in Saugus.

In a statement made following the council’s closed session meeting, City Attorney Joseph Montes said that the council had voted 4-0 — Councilman Cameron Smyth was not in attendance Tuesday — to file litigation to challenge the recent determination to use Camp Scott.

The Board of Supervisors voted last week — after nearly a year of debate and opposition from local residents and government leaders — to select Scott, as well as Campus Kilpatrick in Malibu, to house the county’s violent youth offenders.

No move-in date has been established for Camp Scott due to a need for renovations at the local site, but juvenile offenders are scheduled to be moved into Camp Kilpatrick — which will house some of the violent youths — starting May 1.

The two sites are planned to share the county’s male 18- to 25-year-old population, with Camp Scott being able to house, as it presently stands, approximately 120 youths and Campus Kilpatrick housing roughly 40.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.