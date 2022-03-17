Deputies: Man found with loaded firearm, methamphetamine

A 30-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday after deputies reported finding a loaded firearm and methamphetamine in his possession.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies patrolling near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Kenroy Avenue saw Howell driving a vehicle without a front license plate. 

“During a traffic stop to warn/cite the driver, the deputy observed drug paraphernalia within reach of the male driver,” Arriaga said. “During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a loaded firearm in the front passenger seat.” 

Arriaga said deputies also reported finding a plastic baggie holding methamphetamine in his possession.  

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. 

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $50,000. He was released on bond a day later.  

