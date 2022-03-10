Deputy reports possible exposure to fentanyl during service call

A deputy responding to a medical emergency may have been exposed to fentanyl soon after arriving on the scene in Saugus on Thursday.

The initial incident was first reported at approximately 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way.

“(There was a possible exposure) to fentanyl,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “No visible signs or symptoms, (but) just as a precaution being evaluated by medical personnel.”

No one was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Department, at 3:35 p.m.

The incident remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

