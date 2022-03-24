Deputy: Suspects threatened victim using gun, knife to demand money

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a possible assault in Newhall on Thursday involving a gun and knife.

The call for the assault was first received at approximately 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Pine Street, according to officials.

“Two male adults pointed a gun and knife at the victim and demanded money,” Arriaga said.

The two suspects, described as Hispanic men, then reportedly fled the scene in a Ford F-150, the initial report indicates.

The suspects were reported to have held the knife up to the victim’s throat and said that they were “going to kill” the victim.

Shortly after the initial call went out, multiple deputies were called to the scene to establish a containment and search for the suspects. As of 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, the search continued.

The first suspect was described as wearing a gray tank top and black shorts. No description of the second suspect was immediately available as of the publication of this story.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel confirmed Thursday that, while they had been called to the scene, no one required transportation to the hospital.