First responders work to rescue person trapped on 200-foot cliff

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

First responders were called to a scene in Castaic on Tuesday for a person reportedly trapped on the side of an approximately 200-foot-tall cliff.  

According to Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received the call at approximately 6 p.m. on the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive.   

“There is currently somebody stuck on the side of a cliff,” said Ornelas, adding that the cliff face was approximately 200 feet.  

The cause and/or reason for the person being in need of rescue remained unknown as of the publication of this article, according to Ornelas.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS