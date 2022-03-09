First responders work to rescue person trapped on 200-foot cliff

First responders were called to a scene in Castaic on Tuesday for a person reportedly trapped on the side of an approximately 200-foot-tall cliff.

According to Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received the call at approximately 6 p.m. on the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive.

“There is currently somebody stuck on the side of a cliff,” said Ornelas, adding that the cliff face was approximately 200 feet.

The cause and/or reason for the person being in need of rescue remained unknown as of the publication of this article, according to Ornelas.