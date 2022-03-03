Juvenile arrested in connection with a stabbing incident

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located and arrested a 16-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Canyon Country in February, according to law enforcement.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman, said detectives from the COBRA unit with assistance from the Crime Impact Team were serving a search warrant in Canyon Country on the 19000 block of Fairweather Street when they made the arrest at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The teenager was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and transported to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, according to Arriaga.

The arrest stems from a report of a stabbing — with multiple suspects possibly involved — at a Big Lots in Canyon Country on Feb. 11.

According to reports, the victim escaped the area where he was initially stabbed and made it to another business on the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the victim, a Hispanic man, to a nearby hospital.

Although deputies made an arrest, the investigation remains ongoing, Arriaga said.