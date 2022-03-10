Man alleged to have spit on animal control worker, threatened neighbors with machete

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies alleged Wednesday that a man was arrested a day earlier after he reportedly spit on an animal control employee and threatened his neighbors with a machete.

The new details in the investigation were reported by law enforcement personnel the day after they initially responded at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 18200 block of Astro Court in Canyon Country for a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

“Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a male matching the suspect description standing inside his garage and detained him pending further investigation,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, they learned animal control was called on the suspect regarding barking dogs.”

According to Arriaga, when the animal control employee made contact with the suspect, the suspect allegedly spat on the employee several times.

“The suspect’s neighbors exited their home when they heard yelling and saw the suspect enter his home,” said Arriaga. “The suspect then exited his home a short period later and began making verbal threats towards the neighbors while holding a machete.”

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, battery and brandishing a weapon. He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

“At this time, he remains in custody with a scheduled court date,” Arriaga said.