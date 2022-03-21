Man arrested after allegedly chasing, threatening victims with metal fence pole

A man was arrested Friday in Val Verde after a property dispute turned physical, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies responding to the 28700 block of Harding Avenue regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned while the victim was seated inside his trailer, a male approached him and engaged in a verbal confrontation with him over the property,” said Arriaga. “The male then began to dismantle fencing around the property, removing a metal pole, and began to run after the victim and his son.”

During their investigation, the suspect then reportedly returned to the scene of the initial incident after having previously fled and he was taken into custody by deputies.

“The suspect was ultimately arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism,” said Arriaga. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.”