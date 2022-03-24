Man arrested on suspicion of drunkenly wandering construction site with burglary tools

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools after reportedly being spotted wandering a construction site with a flashlight.

On Tuesday, a deputy responded to the 28400 block of Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding a possible trespassing call, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a security company saw a male walk through an undeveloped construction site with a flashlight after hours per surveillance footage,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, the deputy observed a male matching the suspect description walking on Canyon Crest Drive and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.”

Deputies said the man appeared and smelled as if he was under the influence of alcohol.

“During a search of the male, the deputy located an opened alcoholic container, and tools commonly used for theft,” said Arriaga. “The male was ultimately arrested for possession of burglary tools.”

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court on a later date, according to Arriaga.