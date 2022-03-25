Man arrested on suspicion of threatening bank employees

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of threatening employees at a Valencia Wells Fargo branch, according to law enforcement officials.

The reported incident occurred in the afternoon on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway and involved an alleged vandalism.

“It was reported a male adult was acting erratic and banging on the glass inside of a business,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies detained a male matching the suspect description.”

According to witnesses at the scene, the man had entered the bank seeking assistance, according to Arriaga.

“While speaking with the employee, the suspect made statements causing fear in the employee,” said Arriaga. “The suspect then began to hit the walls and glass of the cubicles.”

“The male detained was positively identified as the suspect,” Arriaga added. “He was arrested for criminal threats.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Thursday morning. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.