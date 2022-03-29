Spring storm mayhem

Monday’s springtime storm brought much-needed rain but unfortunate traffic collisions to the Santa Clarita Valley. However, experts believe the height of the weather system is set to pass by Tuesday morning.

According to officials at both the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office and Los Angeles County Fire Department, first responders were called to multiple traffic collisions on SCV freeways and surface streets during the storm.

In some instances, cars were found to be spun out and resting across lanes, in others there was more severe damage and injuries. In at least one instance, firefighters and paramedics could be seen assisting a woman out of her overturned vehicle and in another a man could be seen sprinting to the scene of a crash because his family member was involved.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials treated an distressed man on scene of a rollover traffic collision on southbound Interstate 14 before the exit off Newhall Avenue on Monday, March 28, 2022. Rainy conditions resulted in multiple traffic collisions on the Interstate 5 and 14 highways Monday morning. Chris Torres/The Signal

“The rain isn’t the cause of motorists crashing, but it’s a factor,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office. “The main issue is speeding and not leaving yourself enough room in between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Greengard said that following too closely to a vehicle in front leads to more crashes in the rain.

“The time it takes to perceive and react are the same in most weather conditions,” said Greengard. “But when it’s wet the traction between the roadway and the vehicle’s tires is less, this creates a longer stopping distance.”

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rich Thompson, light rain showers in the SCV were expected to come and go throughout Monday evening heading into Tuesday, and largely dissipate by the morning.

“Then, the rest of the week looks like things should be dry and should be warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Thompson. “Then on Thursday, there’s an outside chance of some light, very light showers, but nothing more than sprinkles.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials respond to a rollover traffic collision on southbound Interstate 14 before the Newhall Avenue exit on Monday, March 28, 2022. Rainy conditions resulted in multiple traffic collisions on the Interstate 5 and 14 highways Monday morning. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Then warming (starting) Friday and the weekend was being dry,” Thompson added. “We’ll probably see this weekend temperatures probably in the mid to mid 70s.”

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the storms had brought, according to Thompson, 1.5 inches of rain to Newhall, 0.8 inches to Saugus, and 0.86 inches in Castaic.

Traffic is congested headed southbound on Interstate 14 off Placerita Canyon in Santa Clarita,Calif., on Monday, March 28, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal