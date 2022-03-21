The types of bacteria that live in a child’s body

The baby is protected by the placenta, growing in a mother’s womb. As a reliable filter, it traps most of the harmful germs and doesn’t let them get to the baby. The situation changes shortly before the baby’s birth when the water breaks.

The baby becomes very vulnerable from this moment on because his body does not yet have a strong immune system, and the infection can already be a threat during childbirth. Before that, there are no bacteria in the baby’s body during a healthy pregnancy. At the time of labor, the baby’s body is getting close to the mother’s bacteria. Lactobacilli are mainly important for the baby, as they are the first protectors against infection. After birth and during breastfeeding, bacteria’s colonization of the intestine only increases. They are mostly bifidobacteria.

The number of bacteria becomes relatively balanced by the first month of the baby’s life. However, not always the development of the infant’s gut flora goes “according to plan.” Then probiotics come to the rescue.

Digestion

One of the most important functions of gut germs is to participate in digesting food. When all foods come in, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates are broken down by enzymes that stimulate the intestines. The intestines are the final but most time-consuming part of the digestive process. With the help of the microbiome, it starts the process of sorting out beneficial substances from unnecessary garbage. The health of the intestines and the entire digestive tract depends on the quality of food and the number of nutrients absorbed and assimilated in the intestines.

The immune system

When the body’s defense is strong, the disease steps back. And a significant role in this is played by the immune system, whose home is the intestine. How does this work? Gut bacteria stimulate the synthesis of immunoglobulins – particular proteins that increase the body’s defenses against dangerous infections. Immunoglobulins inhabit the intestine walls, and their primary role is to protect the body from pathogenic organisms. The beneficial bacteria also contribute to the maturation of the phagocytic cell system, which can absorb and destroy pathogenic germs.

What causes gut flora disturbance in babies?

About hundreds of bacteria species live in the intestines of a healthy baby’s body. They help digest food, provide nutrients to the body, and support the immune system. These bacteria “work” all the time, regulating the function of the intestines. They help neutralize various toxins, break down carbohydrates, proteins and synthesize certain vitamins.

There are also harmful bacteria in the intestines “waiting” for the right time to “remind” themselves. They are often triggered when the immune system is weakened, with frequent stress, poor diet, or worsening gastrointestinal disease.

The disruption of the bacterial flora often reduces the absorption of nutrients, which means that digestion is impaired.

What are the benefits of probiotics for the baby?

Probiotics for babies are bacteria that have a beneficial effect on the gastrointestinal tract, improving the well-being and health of the child. Normally, a baby’s intestines are 98% beneficial bacteria, and only 2% are pathogenic. When this balance is disturbed, dysbiosis and other health problems develop.