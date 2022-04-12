Academy of the Canyons named one of California’s best schools

Academy of the Canyons was named as one of the top high schools in the state, according to a report published on Stacker.com.

AOC, the William S. Hart Union High School District school located on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus, was named by the website as No. 16 out of the 23 top schools from around the state.

The rankings, the website said, were based on statistics compiled by Niche — a national organization that compares and contrasts schools across the country — and used a combination of eight factors that were each given different weight.

Among the factors measured were academics, state testing scores, parent/student survey responses and campus culture. Niche officials wrote that the 406-student Academy of the Canyons, based on their metrics, received an “A+” ranking overall.

“We’re so proud of them,” AOC Principal Juliet Fine said Monday, in reference to her campus’ student body. “And, we know our role, as teachers, we are fully committed to teaching using project-based-learning, allowing students the opportunity to explore their own college or career path by pursuing their passions.”

In speaking to The Signal on Monday, Fine accredited much of the school’s success to its prioritization on PBL, use of technology in classrooms and its emphasis on social-emotional wellness programs. She also thanked COC for its partnership and allowing the students to have “optimal opportunities” in enrolling in advanced courses and classes.

“Our teachers and staff are fully committed and unified in this work,” Fine said. “These pillars of learning provide students the freedom to succeed and try out new ideas.”