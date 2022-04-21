Arrest made in connection with Canyon Country assault

A 24-year-old Santa Clarita resident was arrested on suspicion of assault to produce great bodily harm on Wednesday.

Armando Morales’s arrest was in connection with an alleged assault that occurred on April 9, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga said that during the investigation of the incident, deputies learned the victim was approached at the 17200 block of Mitchell Drive in Canyon Country, while at a friend’s house, by Morales.

After making verbal threats, Morales assaulted the victim as he tried to escape the apartment and took his cell phone, according to Arriaga.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Arriaga said that Morales was the only one arrested in connection with the incident.