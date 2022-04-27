Boy arrested on suspicion of stabbing thief

The boy who stabbed one of two juveniles who took a piece of jewelry from him by force Tuesday morning on Newhall Avenue was arrested and transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall, according to local law enforcement officials. One of the two juveniles under suspicion for stealing the jewelry remains outstanding.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the 14-year-old suspect had pursued the two kids who had taken his jewelry with weapon in hand in an attempt to retrieve his property.

The incident occurred in the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue, in the vicinity of Newhall Park, Hart High School and Placerita Junior High School. The two schools were briefly placed on a “soft lockdown” while deputies investigated.

“The Sheriff’s Department does not condone any victims taking action on their own after the commission of a crime,” Arriaga said. “Should you become a victim of any crime, we encourage everyone to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station so that a deputy can be dispatched immediately to conduct a proper investigation, ensuring safety for all.”

Arriaga added that the 15-year-old boy who was stabbed is still in the hospital and his condition is stable. The investigation, she said, remains ongoing.