BREAKING: Stolen vehicle suspects flee on foot in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have two suspects in custody while two more suspects remain outstanding Wednesday afternoon after the Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit for a stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement. 

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said they set up a containment on the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway at approximately 5:10 p.m. as the pursuit continued into the Santa Clarita Valley.

Suspects were seen in televised helicopter footage attempting to flee the vehicle on foot.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

