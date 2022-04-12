Brief pursuit ends in blown car engine, arrest

A brief vehicle pursuit on Interstate 5 in Castaic ended when the suspect reportedly blew the engine on his vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

The pursuit, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, began at approximately 3:45 p.m. on the southbound side of the I-5, near Parker Road.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a green Honda Accord, was suspected of reckless drunk driving, Arriaga said.

Soon after deputies threw on their lights and began to pursue, the vehicle began to speed up, hitting 80 mph as they were approaching Hasley Canyon Road.

The vehicle’s engine then reportedly blew and the driver pulled over to the side of the road.

The sole suspect was taken at gunpoint and detained, according to officials on the scene.