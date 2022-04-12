Brief pursuit ends in blown car engine, arrest

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A brief vehicle pursuit on Interstate 5 in Castaic ended when the suspect reportedly blew the engine on his vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.  

The pursuit, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, began at approximately 3:45 p.m. on the southbound side of the I-5, near Parker Road.  

The driver of the involved vehicle, a green Honda Accord, was suspected of reckless drunk driving, Arriaga said.  

Soon after deputies threw on their lights and began to pursue, the vehicle began to speed up, hitting 80 mph as they were approaching Hasley Canyon Road.  

The vehicle’s engine then reportedly blew and the driver pulled over to the side of the road.  

The sole suspect was taken at gunpoint and detained, according to officials on the scene. 

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS