CHP pursuit reaches 130 mph

A man reportedly led local law enforcement on a high-speed vehicle pursuit through Newhall early Wednesday morning, reaching speeds of approximately 130 mph, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall Office officials.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs, the suspect was arrested 30 minutes past midnight and just after he had fled from CHP officers attempting to stop him on the southbound side of Highway 14, just south of Via Princessa.

The patrolling officers clocked the suspect, according to CHP spokesman Officer Josh Greengard, driving his Acura Integra at 113 mph down the freeway.

“Pursuit flux speed 100-130 mph,” Greengard said. “The suspect’s vehicle goes southbound on SR-14 to the (Interstate 5) to the (State Route 170) and exits at Sherman Way.”

After a short detour into the Van Nuys area, the driver of the vehicle is then alleged to have gotten back onto Highway 170 and headed toward the northbound Interstate 5. He then moved onto the westbound side of Highway 118 West, to the southbound side of Interstate 405 and then finally exited Nordhoff Street, Greengard said.

“Mutual aid was requested and (Los Angeles Police Department Air Support Division) assisted our units in pursuit. After several direction changes on surface streets, (the suspect) came to a stop next to his residence.”

The driver, described as 22-year-old North Hills man, was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony evading arrest.

He was held in lieu of $75,000 bail and, as of Thursday afternoon, remained in law enforcement custody.