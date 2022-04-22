Coroner ID’s woman found dead in Val Verde

Officials at the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s Office have identified the woman found dead in Val Verde last week.

Kassandra Schumacher, 28, of Visalia, was identified as the woman who was found by hikers at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday on a hiking trail near San Martinez Road in Val Verde.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, authorities confirmed that the woman was dead after the initial report of the woman being found unresponsive.

“Homicide has been contacted,” Arriaga said at the time of the incident.

The body, according to investigators, was discovered by someone walking their dog who then called it in.

“Homicide will be conducting an investigation and providing anything further pertaining to the death and circumstances,” Arriaga added.

The cause of death, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office website, was “deferred” and no further information was available as of the publication of this story.