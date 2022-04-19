Coroners identify Canyon Country woman killed in Palmdale traffic collision

Officials from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office have announced the identity of a local woman killed in a Palmdale-area traffic collision earlier this month.

The official coroner’s report identifies Pauline Gonzalez, 28, of Canyon Country, as the sole person to have died in an April 9 crash that was first reported at 2:13 a.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14, just south of Palmdale Boulevard.

According to investigators at the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office, Gonzalez was killed soon after her 1996 Buick sedan was initially struck by another vehicle, causing her car to become disabled while on Highway 14.

“(Gonzalez) exited her vehicle following the crash, and was walking within the No. 4 lane, when (a 23-year-old Palmdale man), who was driving a 2006 Ford F150 southbound on State Route 14, south of Palmdale Boulevard, crashed into (Gonzalez) and the rear of the Buick sedan, resulting in fatal injuries to (Gonzalez),” the CHP incident report reads.

Although the driver of the F-150 was reportedly uninjured in the crash, investigators said they suspect alcohol and/or drugs to have been involved in the crash and the 23-year-old man was arrested.

A SigAlert was issued for two hours, closing three of the highway’s four lanes in the area, to allow for first responders to investigate and clear the scene, according to the incident report.

In honor of Gonzalez, local community members set up and have already contributed to a GoFundMe page in order to assist the Canyon Country woman’s family in the wake of her death, according to the page’s organizer Sydney Cuevas.

“Pauline was so beautiful inside and out and if you were so blessed to have her in your life you definitely would agree,” the fundraiser page reads. “She was always there for everyone in her life whenever they needed a friend, laugh, smile, hug, she was that person. She was such a beautiful light and soul to be around and never expected anything in return.”

“Please be that person for her now and help her and her family in this extremely difficult time,” the page adds. “You don’t come across angels often in this lifetime and she was one of mine and I’m certain I am not only speaking for myself.”

For more information about Gonzalez or on how to support her family, visit the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/e38c7900.