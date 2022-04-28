Crashes on Highway 14 block lanes, close off-ramp

Two separate traffic collisions Thursday afternoon on Highway 14 took place within minutes of each other, causing an off-ramp closure and two blocked lanes, according to first responders.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a multi-car collision around 12:43 p.m. Thursday on the southbound 14 near Newhall Avenue, said Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office. Officers also responded to an overturned big rig about 10 minutes later, he added, down the same stretch of freeway near Soledad Canyon Road. The truck took out a lamppost.

Officers had to close the southbound 14 Soledad Canyon Road off-ramp to clean up the big rig mess, Greengard said. The collision near Newhall Avenue, which he said involved two to three vehicles, blocked lanes one and two.

“Upon CHP arrival,” Greengard said, “we were able to get all vehicles to the right shoulder to get traffic flowing again.”