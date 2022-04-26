Deputies: Man arrested for fighting with security, throwing stink bomb into mall store

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of fighting with mall security after reportedly throwing a stink bomb into one of the Valencia Town Center stores.

The arrest stems from a report received by deputies on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a disturbance at the mall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During investigation, deputies learned mall security contacted the suspect and repeatedly ordered him to leave the property after causing a disturbance,” Arriaga said. “As security officers were following the suspect with their cellphone in hand, the suspect took the officer’s cellphone and fled.”

Security officers ran after the suspect and were able to recover the phone a short period later, according to Arriaga.

“As security officers continued to escort the suspect off the premises, the suspect became aggravated and became physically assaultive with the security officer, in which a brief struggle ensued,” said Arriaga. “The victims did not sustain any injuries.”

In addition to being arrested on suspicion of possession of throwing nauseous material in a store, one of the reasons the security officers were pursuing the suspect in the first place, the man was also arrested on allegations of battery, petty theft and trespassing.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.