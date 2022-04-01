Deputies: Suspect assaults ex-girlfriend

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend during a verbal argument on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call regarding spousal assault on the 16400 block of Palomino Place in Canyon Country, according to deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the suspect pushed their ex-girlfriend, Arriaga added. The woman did not sustain any injuries and declined medical attention.

Additionally, deputies discovered the victim had a prior protective court order against the suspect. Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and violating a protective order, according to Arriaga.

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of 8 a.m. Friday.