Fiery crash kills one on I-5

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a fiery car crash in which a person was killed on Interstate 5 south of Valencia Boulevard at approximately 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

According to an investigation report filed by Officer J. Torres with the Newhall CHP office, “The vehicle, a maroon Toyota Avalon, traveled down a dirt embankment located along the east roadway edge, rolled over several times, and struck a tree before coming to rest.”

The car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash, according to the report. The fire caused fatal injuries to the only occupant of the car and the “sequence of events involving the crash is still under investigation.”

The deceased occupant’s name is known at this time but is being withheld until next of kin is notified.