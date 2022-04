A person was airlifted early Wednesday afternoon after the patient reportedly had a medical emergency while hiking off Placerita Canyon Road.

The request for the airlift was reported at approximately 12:13 p.m. just across the road from the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

After the person was airlifted, they were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital. The status of their injuries or health status was not immediately known as of the publication of this story.